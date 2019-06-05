ServicePower Launches Service CX and Service Depot Solutions

"As the world becomes more technically savvy, customer expectations are shifting. People want instant access to their information and fast resolutions when their equipment is in need of repair," said Samir Gulati, chief marketing and product officer at ServicePower, in a statement. "ServicePower has developed pre-packaged solutions to help our clients address these high-demand market needs. ServiceCX allows customers to manage the in-home experience, while ServiceDEPOT is focused on the depot repair process. Both these digital self-service solutions are driving increased customer satisfaction and NPS scores, while reducing inbound calls into the call center." ServiceCX enables service organizations to organize, optimize, and manage employed and third-party workforce service delivery before, during, and after the service appointment. Before Service

Self-service portal with simple registration;



Branding customization;



Proactive, customizable communications;



Ability to upload photos and notes;

Day of Service

Self-schedule, reschedule or cancel;



Appointment confirmation via text or email;



Automated job status tracking on mobile device or laptop;



Technician location tracking with real-time notifications;

After Service

Customer satisfaction surveys;



Access to service history;



Re-open service request if needed. ServiceDEPOT optimizes depot repair functions, from initial request through product pick-up. Service Request

Web-based submission and photo upload capabilities;



Warranty entitlement review;



Depot locator and repair availability;

Service Disposition

Customer notifications;



Scope of work and cost estimates for service;



Disposition status and repair completion notifications;

Customer Pickup/Shipment

Automated closed-loop repair process;



Repair cycle tracking with completion estimates;



Customizable reports to develop optimized repair processes.