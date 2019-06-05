WealthEngine Launches WE9 Predictive Prospecting Platform

WealthEngine today launched WealthEngine 9 (WE9), its predictive prospecting platform, WealthEngine 9 (WE9), providing wealth affinity scoring based on propensity, capacity and intent.

"Segmenting who you precisely want to go after is a difficult problem today," said WealthEngine CEO PV Boccasam in a statement. "You can't personalize or prioritize your message if you don't intimately know your audience. Everyone else is focusing on what a person has while we have created a platform based on signals that reveal the whym which we call Engagement Science."

WE9 offers a cloud-native architecture and can consume trillions of points of data to create more than 250 million pre-scored profiles. It enables real-time, compliant wealth screening within any CRM or donor management systems of record.

With this release, WealthEngine is also revising pricing to a flexible, credit-based model. Annual subscription clients will have access to the entire platform, with continuously refreshed data sets and all of the applications that were previously sold separately, such as Analyze, Modeling, Prospect, APIs and Connectors."

"Our models now enable us to identify a person's propensity to donate or spend," Boccasam said. "Interlinked with our customers' data, WE9 has richer knowledge about their target audiences, so we can reveal their motivations. As a result of personalized engagement, our customers have seen increased lifetime value, improved campaign effectiveness and lowered cost of acquisition."

As a predictive prospecting platform, WE9 enables its customers to do the following: