SurveyAdvantage Launches LoyaltyLoop

SurveyAdvantage has launched LoyaltyLoop, a fully managed customer feedback and review gathering service.

The LoyaltyLoop system gathers online reviews using customer feedback surveys. It tracks the Net Promoter Score (NPS) while comparing client performance vs. the competition. Companies can solicit feedback from verified customers who recently transacted with them. It then tracks customer satisfaction levels, monitors trends, compares performance, and helps users post online reviews on Google, Facebook, and other platforms.

LoyaltyLoop surveys also identify the most loyal consumers so positive reviews can be gathered from them.