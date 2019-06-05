Microsoft and Oracle to Interconnect Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud

Microsoft and Oracle today announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services.

In addition to providing interoperability for customers running Oracle software on Oracle Cloud and Microsoft software on Azure, it enables new and innovative scenarios like running Oracle E-Business Suite or Oracle JD Edwards on Azure against an Oracle Autonomous Database running on Exadata infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

"As the cloud of choice for the enterprise, with over 95 percent of the Fortune 500 using Azure, we have always been first and foremost focused on helping our customers thrive on their digital transformation journeys," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Microsoft's Cloud and AI division, in a statement. "With Oracle's enterprise expertise, this alliance is a natural choice for us as we help our joint customers accelerate the migration of enterprise applications and databases to the public cloud." "The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, human resources, finance, supply chain, and manufacturing, plus highly automated and secure Generation 2 infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database," said Don Johnson, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), in a statement. "Oracle and Microsoft have served enterprise customer needs for decades. With this partnership, our joint customers can migrate their entire set of existing applications to the cloud without having to re-architect anything, preserving the large investments they have already made."

As a result of this expanded partnership, Microsoft and Oracle are offering the following capabilities:

Connect Azure and Oracle Cloud seamlessly, allowing customers to extend their on-premises datacenters to both clouds.

Unified identity and access management, via a unified single sign-on experience and automated user provisioning, to manage resources across Azure and Oracle Cloud. Also available in early preview today, Oracle applications can use Azure Active Directory as the identity provider and for conditional access.

Supported deployment of custom applications and packaged Oracle applications (JD Edwards EnterpriseOne, E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Oracle Retail, Hyperion) on Azure with Oracle databases (RAC, Exadata, Autonomous Database) deployed in Oracle Cloud. The same Oracle applications will also be certified to run on Azure with Oracle databases in Oracle Cloud.

A collaborative support model to help IT organizations deploy these new capabilities while enabling them to leverage existing customer support relationships and processes.

Oracle Database will continue to be certified to run in Azure on various operating systems, including Windows Server and Oracle Linux.