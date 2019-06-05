RedPoint Launches Digital Acquisition Platform for Targeted Ad Experiences

RedPoint Global, a provider of customer data platform (CDP) and customer engagement technologies, today introduced the RedPoint Digital Acquisition Platform for targeted ad experiences.

This solution enables users to directly access and control granular data to dynamically determine the next-best offer to serve in ad networks. They can define an audience once and deliver an offer or message to any number of touchpoints, with a closed loop of response data returned for optimized interaction, re-targeting, and increased contextual relevancy of the next-best message or offer. They can also manage communications across all online and offline touchpoints.