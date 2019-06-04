Yext Launches Brand Verified Answers

Yext today introduced the next generation of its Brand Verified Answers platform with enhancements that enable businesses to answer the questions consumers ask about them in search, using voice assistants and chatbots, and on their own websites.

"There's a massive paradigm shift going on in the world of search from chaotic results to brand verified answers. Today's customer journey starts with a question, and consumers expect answers," said Howard Lerman, founder and CEO of Yext, in a statement. "Today's expansion of Yext allows companies to build their complete knowledge graph, which is the foundation of meeting the consumer at the precise moment of intent."

Yext allows businesses to create and connect all the facts about themselves in an answers-ready knowledge graph so they can power their own sites and services and sync with search, voice assistants, and chatbots. New custom entities and fields make Yext adaptable to any business. This allows a consumer asking something like "Who is a wealth advisor in San Francisco who speaks Mandarin?" to get an accurate, direct answer.