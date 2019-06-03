Pega Adds Messaging Capabilities to Pega Customer Service

Pegasystems at its PegaWorld user conference in Las Vegas today introduced digital messaging capabilities within Pega Customer Service, allowing users to integrate virtually any chat or messaging channel, such as Facebook Messenger, Twitter Direct Messaging, Apple Business Chat, or Google RCS, into their customer communication options.
With the changes to Pega Customer Service, all messaging channels are centrally managed within the application.
"Given today's pace of innovation, it's impossible to predict every channel of communication in which consumers find value, leaving many brands overwhelmed as to how to rapidly adapt to these preference shifts," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products at Pegasystems, in a statement. "That's why we start with the customer journey first. With these new messaging capabilities in Pega Customer Service, Pega clients can seamlessly deliver streamlined service processes across messaging channels and easily incorporate new channels as they emerge."