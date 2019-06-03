Calabrio Acquires WFO Provider Teleopti

Customer experience solutions provider Calabrio has acquired Teleopti, a workforce management software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Calabrio has always been at the forefront of disruption in this industry, and we are excited to welcome the Teleopti team to join this mission," said Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio, in a statement. "We enrich human interactions—inside and outside of the contact center—allowing our customers to deeply connect with their customers through data and analytics. And we do this all while ensuring their employees have the best tools possible to add a human touch to an otherwise cold interaction. The combination of our leading solutions empowers the modern workforce and provides companies around the world with an intelligent view of agent and customer interactions."

"This acquisition opens up tremendous opportunity for customers and partners," said Olle During, CEO of Teleopti, in a statement. "Both Calabrio and Teleopti have been committed to providing innovative products that create positive environments for employees where they can grow, remain engaged, and be productive. We look forward to continuing on this path together, delivering value and an outstanding level of service that ensures customer success."

Industry analysts were equally positive about the acquisition.

"The WFO market remains strong and highly competitive. These solutions provide companies with internal and external analytics and productivity tools that enhance customer and employee engagement," said Donna Fluss, president of DMG Consulting. "Calabrio's acquisition of Teleopti, a highly respected contact center workforce management solution provider, strengthens Calabrio's WFO offering and global reach. Both Calabrio and Teleopti have experienced impressive growth in recent years. This acquisition positions Calabrio as an important global player."

"The adoption of solutions that engage employees has accelerated rapidly," added Paul Stockford, president and chief analyst at Saddletree Research. "Pressures on the contact center to deliver exceptional customer experiences make the need for appropriately trained and motivated agents even more crucial. The combination of two leading customer experience providers, like Calabrio and Teleopti, shows a heightened commitment to driving richer employee engagement and enables their customers to have a big impact on the customer journey."