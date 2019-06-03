IBM Launches Watson Ads Builder

IBM today launched Watson Ads Builder, a self-service advertising solution that harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies build one-on-one conversations with consumers across any digital property.

Watson Ads Builder is designed to enable agencies and developers to ingest and understand companiy information and create dialogues that are unique to each consumer. It uses natural language generation and Watson's artificial intelligence technology to help companies create, deploy, chat, and connect with consumers with speed.