LiveRamp Launches Authenticated Traffic Solution
LiveRamp, providers of an identity platform, has launched its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) for digital marketing.
LiveRamp ATS allows marketers to leverage their data and manage customer journeys with a neutral, privacy-conscious identifier across all inventory—display, mobile, cookieless, and CTV. Additionally, ATS gives consumers control over how their data is being used and a single opt-out for destinations leveraging IdentityLink.
"Our industry needs a more persistent and healthy solution, one that protects the rights of consumers and businesses; ensures a level playing field, visibility and control for all participants; and catalyzes exceptional experiences and results," said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp, in a statement. "We're launching our Authenticated Traffic Solution for the good of everyone in the industry so that permissions can be honored while also democratizing identity and data for the good of all participants."