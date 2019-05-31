LiveRamp Launches Authenticated Traffic Solution

LiveRamp, providers of an identity platform, has launched its Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) for digital marketing.

LiveRamp ATS allows marketers to leverage their data and manage customer journeys with a neutral, privacy-conscious identifier across all inventory—display, mobile, cookieless, and CTV. Additionally, ATS gives consumers control over how their data is being used and a single opt-out for destinations leveraging IdentityLink.