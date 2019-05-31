SessionM Shares Data with DMPs

SessionM, providers of a customer engagement and loyalty platform, has begun providing data management platforms (DMPs) with loyalty and engagement data to further strengthen their ability to target known and unknown customers with highly personalized campaigns and advertising across all media channels.

By combining the declared, observed, and calculated data captured by the SessionM Platform with a DMP, companies can execute digital advertising campaigns and look-a-like targeting to acquire new customers. With first-party data, attributes, and segments enriching DMP data, companies can build more targeted audiences for paid media channels

"The SessionM Platform is world-class in terms of understanding the unique points of motivation and sensitivity for each individual existing customer," said Patrick Reynolds, chief marketing officer at SessionM, in a statement. "We are now able to interject those insights into DMPs and other acquisition tools to identify others who match those characteristics, rapidly expanding the overall pie by imbuing those systems' third-party data with our first-party intelligence. At the same time, the confluence of technologies throws open the aperture of how and where you can engage existing customers. Businesses will engage existing customers at risk of churn across the web, for instance, outside of just within owned channels. This is very much a '1+1=3' innovation."

SessionM further allows companies to take action based on metrics, including customer recency, frequency, and lifetime value. Bringing loyalty data to paid media allows companies to keep their rewards program top of mind, targetting loyalty members who haven’t made a transaction in the last 30 days, for example.