Unmetric Adds Image Analytics for Branded Social Content

Unmetric, an enterprise solution for branded content analysis and discovery, has added image analytics capabilities that enable digital marketers to identify the most engaging objects and colors in images that they or other companies post on social media.

Unmetric's image analytics solution has been fully integrated into its Analyze and Discover products. With it, marketers can leverage Unmetric's visual intelligence and analytics to drive creative briefs and content creation, ensure their visual content is data-driven, differentiate their visuals in a crowded media space, and get more context around their competitors' content.

By integrating image analytics into its platform, Unmetric is addressing the major shift in social from text to visual and image-based conversations.

"Visuals are the new language of consumers, and brands require deeper, more granular insights into the images that evoke a positive response from fans and followers," said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric, in a statement. "With our new image analytics, marketers can better understand the elements that make visual content memorable, engaging, and shareable, all with the intuitive data visualization and reporting they're already used to with the Unmetric platform."

Key Image Analytics capabilities include the following: