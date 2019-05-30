Callsign Partners with Vonage to Boost Customer Authentication

Callsign, a provider of identity authentication solutions, is partnering with Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, to deliver enhanced private communications for its banking customers. With APIs via Nexmo, the Vonage API platform, Callsign's real-time, artificial intelligence-driven identity and authentication solutions allow companies to reach customers on their preferred channel of communication (voice, SMS and social chat apps).

Callsign's Intelligent Driven Authentication helps companies verify and authenticate users, confirming identity and location. With the added integration of Nexmo Messages APIs, Callsign is adding a deeper layer of authentication to help companies mitigate fraud and improve customer trust, while meeting regulatory compliance standards.

Callsign partnered with Vonage through the Nexmo Connect Partner Program. Nexmo Connect partners leverage Nexmo APIs to enhance and build on their own platforms .

"In an increasingly digital world, businesses are looking for ways to connect with customers by engaging with them in deeper, more personal ways, across all channels," said Omar Javaid, president of Vonage's API Platform Group, in a statement. "Nexmo APIs enhance Callsign's advanced intelligence API, enabling Callsign to deliver an optimized platform that meets the communications needs of its customers, to help those businesses create exceptional experiences for their customers." "Communications between companies and their customers is predicated on trust. But today, spoofed accounts, spearfishing, hacking, and other nefarious acts are eroding this trust," said Ryan Gosling, head of partnerships at Callsign, in a statement. "As consumers we rely on our preferred channels to alert us when things go wrong. As a Nexmo Connect Partner, we have added technology that ensures companies and their customers can communicate securely, keeping trust at the center of each conversation."

Callsign's identification solutions use artificial intelligence to analyze thousands of data points to authenticate identity and location in real time. They provide additional customer ID verification, based on specific fraud risk triggers. Enhanced with Nexmo's APIs, they will allow businesses to maintain and ensure the integrity of their customers' messaging across SMS, voice, social, and chat apps.