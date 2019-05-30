Movable Ink Joins Pega's ISV Program

Movable Ink, a visual experience platform provider for digital marketing leaders, is now a member of Pegasystems' Independent Software Vendor (ISV) program.

Movable Ink's ISV membership expands its relationship with Pegasystems. Movable Ink's ability to test and generate visuals coupled with Pega's advanced artificial intelligence, decisioning, and analytics capabilities, will help marketers provide a consistent experience across email and other channels.

"Personalization is first and foremost about speaking to someone as an individual, and customized visuals powered by data are the best way to achieve that today. Making this easy for marketers is an ongoing goal we share with Pega," said Vivek Sharma, CEO of Movable Ink, in a statement. "As one of the first companies to join Pega's ISV partner program, we see a valuable opportunity to provide marketers with new solutions to deliver compelling visual-based offers in real time that boost customer engagement, conversions, and loyalty."

The Pega ISV program enables partners to integrate their solutions with or build new solutions leveraging Pega'sdigital transformation suite, Pega Infinity. As an ISV Partner, organizations that implement Movable Ink's integrated solution with Pega's Customer Decision Hub (CDH) can provide personalized emails or displays and have access to expanded resources and support. Pega Customer Decision Hub is a real-time AI engine that enables clients to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized, relevant recommendations throughout the customer journey.