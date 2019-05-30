Fluent Launches Fluent Dialog Division

Fluent, a performance marketing company, has launched Fluent Dialog, a division dedicated to expanding Fluent's suite of data solutions.

Fluent Dialog provides simplified orchestration by coordinating digital services, communication strategies, creative services, and audience development to deliver meaningful engagement across the entire customer lifecycle, including acquisition, retention, and loyalty.

"The launch of Fluent Dialog enhances and leverages many of Fluent's core first-party data assets and performance marketing suite to offer a new set of solutions and capabilities to reach new buyers at the C-Suite. This increases and diversifies our audience development strategies and highlights our focus on connecting consumers and clients through our platform and managed services offerings," said Ryan Schulke, CEO of Fluent, in a statement.

"Fluent Dialog is designed to specifically focus on customer engagement, cost containment, and precision versus volume, while enabling more meaningful relationships with key clients to address important strategic imperatives that can drive their growth," said Michael Fisher, who has been named to head the new division, in a statement. "With the significant escalation of costs to acquire customers, the disruptive nature of Fluent Dialog's reduced risk, performance-based growth model optimizes customer and revenue growth across multiple channels and platforms."