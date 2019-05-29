Experlogix Named a Preferred Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365

Experlogix, a provider of configure, price, and quote (CPQ) solutions, has been named a preferred solution provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales and Customer Engagement.

Experlogix has been a Dynamics 365 solution partner since 2005, providing integration across the entire Dynamics 365 product line. Its CPQ solution is available on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace for business applications.

The combination of Experlogix CPQ and Dynamics 365 enables sales reps to configure product and service proposals. Using Experlogix visualization capabilities, reps can see product configuration changes on the fly. Margin calculations, discount approvals, and bill-of-materials are streamlined to accelerate quote-to-manufacture applications.

Dynamics 365 combined with Experlogix CPQ provides the following:

Support for the Dynamics 365 Sales Hub app and other Unified Client apps;

Support for reading and writing product catalog and configuration data to and from Dynamics 365; and

A single omnichannel CPQ solution that can be leveraged by all users in Dynamics 365 for Sales and Customer Engagement, Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 web portal, or a Dynamics 365 mobile device interface.