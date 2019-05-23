Zendesk Selects Ada as Chatbot Provider for Zendesk Suite

Zendesk has chosen Ada, a provider of automated customer experience solutions, as the exclusive chatbot partner for Zendesk Suite, a collection of customer support software. The expanded partnership will see Ada's artificial intelligence-powered platform integrated with Zendesk Suite as the technology that enables both Zendesk's Chat and Support capabilities.

Ada already supports Zendesk customers through its integration with Zendesk Live Chat and Ticketing.

Zendesk clients can leverage Ada's platform to build and launch AI-powered chatbots in less than a month. These chatbots can handle more than 70 percent of customer inquiries in more than 100 languages and can escalate interactions to live agent from within the same chat interface or through a ticket, if warranted.