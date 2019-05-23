Avtex Acquires NuSoft Solutions

Avtex, an end-to-end customer experience consulting firm, has acquired NuSoft Solutions, a Detroit-based provider of digital consulting solutions across the Microsoft ecosystem, most notably around Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The marriage of NuSoft and Avtex brings two leading Microsoft Inner Circle partners together to provide depth and expanded platform expertise to our combined clients," said George Demou, Avtex's president and CEO, in a statement. "As a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner of the Year, NuSoft adds tremendous capabilities around sales, marketing, data, and AI within the platform. We are very excited to add all of this talent to our family."

"Joining the Avtex family broadens the digital transformation services we are able to offer our clients, from strategy to execution across marketing, sales, and service in all three Microsoft Clouds: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Office 365," said Dale Mansour, CEO of NuSoft, in a statement. "I'm excited for our clients, teammates, and partners, as Avtex is uniquely positioned as the nation's leading customer experience solutions provider. I can't wait to see all the amazing customer solutions our newly expanded team delivers."