Nimble Migrates Its Small Business CRM to Microsoft Azure

Nimble has migrated its cloud-based CRM for small businesses from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Microsoft Azure.

"As our Nimble customer base started to adopt Office 365 for their cloud productivity platform, we saw the opportunity to deliver a simple CRM solution for Microsoft customers and partners that places relationships at the center of their organization," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "By providing Microsoft Small Business customers with a solution that delivers team relationship management for Office 365, we fill the product gap between Office 365 and Dynamics."

Nimble is accelerating the delivery of its upcoming 5.0 release using the Azure Platform as a service (PaaS) and by integrating Common Data Services, Power BI, PowerApps, and Flow. Targeted for release in June, Nimble 5.0 will deliver small businesses a companywide team relationship manager that unifies contacts from siloed departments in sales, marketing, customer service, and accounting for Office 365 or G Suite users.