SutiCRM Launches Mobile App

SutiSoft has launched its SutiCRM mobile app for Contact, Lead, Opportunity, Account, and Invoice modules.

The new mobile app lets users create, qualifytrack, manage, and organize sales leads, set up notifications for lead nurturing activities, and filter leads based on status.

Users can also use the app to manage opportunities and contacts, create and send invoices, capture signatures, and access and modify data in offline mode.