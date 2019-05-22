SugarCRM Releases Salesfusion for Google Ads

SugarCRM today released Salesfusion for Google Ads, marking a strategic partnership with Google that will allow companies to create, manage, optimize, and track paid search advertising from within the platform.

Users can launch campaigns directly from within Salesfusion, and, with built-in artificial intelligence, they can execute campaigns with automated bidding with the goal of driving more qualified traffic to their websites.

"Search advertising is a fundamental component to any marketer's inbound marketing program to engage potential customers during the research phase of the buyers' journey," said Logan Henderson, general manager of marketing automation at SugarCRM, in a statement. "The average business earns $2 for every $1 spent on search advertising and can boost brand awareness by as much of 80 percent. We know this can be a pain point for our customers, and as B2B industry innovators focused on tools that marketers need most, we put effective paid search marketing success within reach for small marketing teams."

The release of Salesfusion for Google Ads follows Salesfusion's acquisition by SugarCRM.