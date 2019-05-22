Sprinklr Launches Presentations Feature
Sprinklr today launched Sprinklr Presentations, a new function of the Core Platform available across all five Sprinklr products (Modern Marketing, Modern Advertising, Modern Research, Modern Care, and Modern Engagement). Sprinklr Presentations enables companies to present real-time social and business data in slide decks.
Sprinklr Presentations uses Live Slide technology to enable teams to collaborate on creating presentations with live, real-time social and business data using a drag-and-drop interface. Data can be customized to match the look and feel of any brand, updated automatically, and delivered to stakeholders as a PDF document or web link on any device.
"At Sprinklr, we are passionate about helping brands manage their entire front office: every customer-facing function, including marketing, advertising, PR, and customer care," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "We built Presentations to dramatically speed up the process of building slide decks and provide a better way to work with live data."