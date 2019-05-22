ProTexting Launches SMS Loyalty Program

ProTexting, providers of a mobile marketing service, is releasing its Mobile SMS Loyalty Program to help businesses retain customers. Users sign up by providing their mobile phone numbers to start receiving points and rewards.

Once businesses get customers' contact information, they can set up customized campaigns, such as offering discounts or sending out notices about new products or special promotions.

Some of the ways that businesses can reach out to customers include the following: