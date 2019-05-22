Advanced Kiosks Adds Video Chat & Co-Browsing to Zamok

Self-service technology integrator Advanced Kiosks has launched a video chat and co-browsing feature to complement its Zamok software package.

With just a webcam, speakers, microphone, and theZamok software package, companies can now offer interactive kiosks to offer in-person expert consultations on demand. Remote employees can even help customers navigate websites and user interfaces in real time.

A single customer service agent sitting at company headquarters can remotely monitor satellite offices across the country and manage 20 to 40 kiosks. That agent doesn';t even have to wait for a kiosk user to request help. Proximity sensors and session data can alert her to a customer who might be struggling to navigate the interface or make a decision. She can pop in with a timely, "Can I help you with that?"

"Zamok Kiosk Software powers our new video conferencing and co-browsing features, but what they look like and how they integrate into your customers' journey is entirely up to you," said Software Project Manager Clif Boyd, in a statement. "Advanced Kiosks engineers will completely customize everything, from how the system routes customers to agents to what the video chat buttons look like. All done to your specifications."

Zamok Video Chat users can mute, hide, control volume, and minimize chat windows. Service agents can capture email addresses so the brand-customer relationship can continue long after the user walks away from the kiosk.This new feature set also has a built in screening survey tool.