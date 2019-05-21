Neustar Partners with JCDecaux for Out-of-Home Ad Intelligence

Neustar, a provider of real-time information, customer identity, and marketing analytics, has partnered with JCDecaux North America, an outdoor advertising company, to bring advanced mobile location intelligence to modern digital and analog out-of-home advertisers.

This announcement expands on the companies' initial partnership in 2017.

Currently, Neustar and JCDecaux North America analyze outdoor advertising assets against audience data via Neustar's audience intelligence platform, ElementOne. Now, ElementOne will also provide JCDecaux North America with location data derived from geospatial mapping capabilities to understand foot traffic and measure audiences in geographic areas like airports, malls, retail locations, designated market areas, and ZIP codes.

Neustar's ElementOne platform combines customer data with consumer demographics and behavioral data to create audience groups that are unique to a business, channel, and product, so marketers can target with granularity or at scale. ElementOne enables businesses to access more than 20,000 audience profiles, ranging from psychographic and behavioral attributes to attitudes, preferences, buying patterns, interests, media usage, and more.

With ElementOne integrated into Neustar's Identity Data Management Platform (Identity DMP), marketers can now identify audiences based on observations in the physical world and activate directly online or, via this expanded partnership with JCDecaux, directly to out-of-home advertising.

Now advertisers can leverage location-based insights to do the following:

Visualize mobile signal density of an audience, location, or custom geo-fenced area to determine ideal target markets;

Develop comprehensive audience profiles by connecting pseudonymized location signals to a broad range of demographic and psychographic variables;

Analyze audience foot traffic patterns, daily commutes, and daytime/nighttime population data to determine peaks or lulls in transitory tendencies;

Improve campaign efficacy by engaging audiences with personalized messages and promotions based on their attitudes, lifestyles, and purchase behaviors;

Geo-fence a custom polygon around a competitor’s locations to identify opportunities for engaging interested potential audiences with custom offers; and

Measure campaign efficacy by connecting the dots between a DOOH asset and digital marketing campaigns.