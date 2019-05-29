CRM Evolution Video: Can We Trust AI to Detect Customer Emotion?

Studio Overmorgen author Jarno Duursma discusses the limitations of AI for accurately interpreting emotion in customer interactions in this clip from his opening keynote at CRM evolution 2019.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Next stop, emotional detection. So this is a software company you might have heard of, Cogito. It detects the emotion with the customer. If the customer is annoyed, or irritated, and the employee gets advice on his or her screen, how does it deal with people that are annoyed? And when the employee is talking a little bit slow or sounding tired, the employee gets an icon of a cup of coffee on his or her screen.

Quality coaching of call center employees is done much more by artificial intelligence systems. This is the patent used by, now developed by Facebook. It's trying to predict your emotion. And this is interesting, because Facebook wants to know how you are feeling so it can show you, when you are feeling uncertain, it can show you fashion advertisement.

So it detects how you feel based on what you type, how fast you type, but also the pressure you put on your keyboard while you are typing. Facebook is creating an emotional passport that detects how you use your smartphone, when you use you smartphone. How many times you open it, et cetera, et cetera.

We use our smartphones all day, and this is our unique digital identity, but is also our emotional identity. It is the next holy grail for the larger tech companies.

One thing about this facial recognition technology. I think we must be very critical about the fact that companies are claiming they can detect our emotions based on our facial expression. Because our face is not a one-dimensional mirror of the soul. Life is not a Walt Disney film, where this is just universal facial expression.

I think we must be very critical about this software, and also about emotional intelligent software. We must be a little bit critical about this, because what if this software is being used in a performance interview, job application interview, police interrogation, in conversation with your lawyer, et cetera, et cetera?