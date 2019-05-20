Qorus Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Qorus, a sales enablement platform provider, has integrated its Content Hub with Microsoft Teams.

This integration is designed to facilitate Microsoft Office 365 collaboration. With it, Qorus and Teams users are now able to do the following:

"The explosive growth of collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams is evidence of a growing need for closer collaboration. We all know that sales is a collaborative process that requires input from multiple internal teams as well as external partner and even client teams," said Ray Meiring, Qorus' CEO, in a statement. "The closer the collaboration, the better your chances of winning more deals. Qorus Content Hub's integration with Teams enables people to work together to locate, create, share, assign, and track content directly from Teams."

"Qorus Content Hub has made it easier than ever for customers to work with sales and marketing content, and its recent integration with Microsoft Teams now allows for even deeper collaboration, enabling groups to interact and share this content directly from Teams," said Mike Ammerlaan, director of the Microsoft Office 365 ecosystem at Microsoft, in a statement.