SugarCRM Acquires Salesfusion

SugarCRM has acquired Salesfusion, a provider of marketing automation solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Salesfusion is SugarCRM's second acquisition in less than three months. In March it acquired Collabspot's email integration products.

"These acquisitions, combined with our new product innovations, clearly demonstrate that Sugar is on a solid growth path and strategically evolving our business every day," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM, in a statement. "This is just the beginning of many more game-changing announcements that will dramatically transform our company for employees, customers, partners, and the industry."

The acquisition allows SugarCRM to add Salesfusion's marketing automation solution to its CRM platform. The integrated solution will be powered by a unified customer data platform that provides deep customer intelligence to enable relevant and personalized engagements.

"Modern companies expect more than just technology solutions," Charlton said. "They want a personal relationship with the companies where they conduct business. With Salesfusion, we're taking our market-leading CRM to the next level, harnessing Salesfusion's advanced marketing automation capabilities to streamline campaign management, drive personalized engagement, improve conversion, and transform customer experience throughout the customer journey. Together, we're enabling marketing, sales, and service professionals to be more productive, take action on customer insights, and focus on high-impact, value-added offerings that create relentlessly relevant customer experiences." "Sugar and Salesfusion share a common vision that the next wave of innovation in B2B is sharply focused on the customer experience," said Logan Henderson, CEO of Salesfusion, in a statement. "Customer experience leaders significantly outperform their peers, generating higher average order values, better customer retention and satisfaction, and significantly improved brand awareness. Salesfusion provides strong capabilities designed to supercharge marketing efficiency and productivity, making marketers more effective at delivering engaging, on-point customer experiences. As part of Sugar, we're bringing together the best of everything in customer experience (marketing, sales, service and intelligent insights) to empower companies to perform better and create customers for life."

Going forward, Sugar will continue to sell, support, and service Salesfusion's products as stand-alone offerings indefinitely while increasing investment in Salesfusion's engineering, services, and support resources.