Punchh Launches Deep Sentiment Analysis

Punchh, a provider of digital marketing solutions for retailers, has launched Punchh Deep Sentiment Analysis, which allows companies to extract insights from customer reviews using Punchh's natural language comprehension engine built with deep learning and artificial intelligence.

Punchh Deep Sentiment Analysis integrates seamlessly with the Punchh Marketing Cloud, offering real-time descriptive and predictive analytics and features multi-language support.

"In today's hyper-competitive climate, brands need to do everything they can to foster and nurture direct customer relationships, and paying attention to customer reviews is an essential part of that," said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh, in a statement. "Manually reading every review is prohibitively time-consuming for most retailers, which leads to slower response times and poor customer experiences. Our solution uses AI and machine learning to help brands analyze reviews at scale and immediately identify critical information so they can focus on high-level insights and make quick decisions to strengthen customer relationships and increase loyalty."

Punchh Deep Sentiment Analysis can do the following:

Monitors trendlines in key sentiment categories, such as customer service, quality, wait times, and ambience;

Runs campaign studies to gauge the success of specific initiatives, including new products, new locations, mobile apps, and more;

Distributes personalized recommendations through chat and voice-based customer service;

Minimizes biases with large training data sets from collective reviewer experiences; and

Maintains full access to original reviews.