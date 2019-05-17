Buxton to Introduce Mobile Insights Platform
Buxton, a provider of customer analytics, is set to introduce its Mobile Insights platform, which will officially launch later this year.
The web-based Mobile Insights platform uses continuously updated datasets from cell phone pings and Buxton's household-level analytics to provide customer, competitor, shopping center, and location insights in seconds. Users can filter results to see trends over time and compare properties or brands to benchmark performance.
"Buxton's Mobile Insights platform distills the power of our vast datasets and analytical experience into on-demand answers," said Tom Buxton, president and CEO of Buxton, in a statement. "For the first time ever, Buxton clients will be able to access instant, in-depth intelligence on traffic trends, shopping centers, and even competitor locations based on mobile GPS data. This platform is the latest addition to Buxton's suite of innovative analytics products, which provide insights to guide strategic growth decisions."