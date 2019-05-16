Brightcove Live Now Offers Enhanced Broadcast Features for Streaming Video

Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has added features and functionality to Brightcove Live, it's cloud-based live video streaming service, enabling companies to deliver and monetize live video with greater flexibility and scale.

The new features and functionality in Brightcove Live include the following:

Live to Social: Brightcove Live events can now be streamed to Facebook simultaneously via the Brightcove Studio and will soon be available for YouTube.

Transport Stream (TS) Input Interface: Allowing users to send broadcast-native MPEG2-TS streams to Brightcove Live without having to convert to digital RTMP format while eliminating the need for costly onsite encoders. By accepting MPEG2-TS, Brightcove Live can detect SCTE-35 ad markers, replacing the linear ads with digital ads across devices using SSAI.

Secure Reliable Transport (SRT): Support for live stream ingest via the SRT protocol, enabling forward error correction and low-latency delivery of live broadcasts over unpredictable and challenging network conditions.

Real Time Media Protocol (RTMP) Output Interface: Allows users to expand audience reach by pushing streams to other RTMP entry points and turn them on and off during events.