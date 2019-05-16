Brightcove Live Now Offers Enhanced Broadcast Features for Streaming Video
Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has added features and functionality to Brightcove Live, it's cloud-based live video streaming service, enabling companies to deliver and monetize live video with greater flexibility and scale.
The new features and functionality in Brightcove Live include the following:
- Live to Social: Brightcove Live events can now be streamed to Facebook simultaneously via the Brightcove Studio and will soon be available for YouTube.
- Transport Stream (TS) Input Interface: Allowing users to send broadcast-native MPEG2-TS streams to Brightcove Live without having to convert to digital RTMP format while eliminating the need for costly onsite encoders. By accepting MPEG2-TS, Brightcove Live can detect SCTE-35 ad markers, replacing the linear ads with digital ads across devices using SSAI.
- Secure Reliable Transport (SRT): Support for live stream ingest via the SRT protocol, enabling forward error correction and low-latency delivery of live broadcasts over unpredictable and challenging network conditions.
- Real Time Media Protocol (RTMP) Output Interface: Allows users to expand audience reach by pushing streams to other RTMP entry points and turn them on and off during events.
"We have invested deeply in Brightcove Live in order to ensure we're offering cutting-edge innovation to our customers. Brightcove delivers an industry-leading solution that provides an exceptional, high-quality viewing experience, in addition to outstanding scalability for supporting large global events," said Charles Chu, chief product officer at Brightcove, in a statement. "Brightcove Live is backed by our best-of-breed support team and has already streamed some of the largest global annual sporting events and conferences. We have improved the solution continuously based on feedback from users and look forward to helping them achieve their goals event after event."