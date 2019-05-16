Vivial Adds Text Messaging

Vivial has launched text messaging as a mobile marketing service for local businesses.

"Every 60 seconds, 16 million text messages are sent, and 98 percent of text messages are opened within minutes of delivery," said Jim Continenza, chairman and CEO of Vivial, in a statement. "Text messaging is a powerful marketing tool, largely available to large companies. But now Vivial is making it available to small and medium-sized business owners, ensuring they, too, can build, maintain, and grow loyalty using this highly effective marketing channel."

Integrated into Vivial's proprietary dashboard, text messaging is the latest enhancement to the company's online, mobile, and social marketing platform.