Adobe Integrates with Software AG

Adobe and Software AG announced an integration partnership that brings together Adobe Experience Platform and Software AG's webMethods Integration and API management services.

Adobe Experience Platform stitches together data from across the enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles that are fueled by Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Software AG's technology establishes enterprise-wide connectivity between CRM and other back-end systems. This connectivity comes with ready-to-use integration recipes and configurable data connectors. The combined offering lets companies move data into Adobe Experience Platform via Software AG's integration platform to enable a complete view of the customer journey and personalization at scale.

The partnership will also introduce a new data connector between Marketo Engage and SAP solutions that will seamlessly sync account scoring behavior (e.g. visited key web pages, opened email, attended an event) and other marketing data with sales activity and pipeline data.