Adobe Integrates with Software AG
Adobe and Software AG announced an integration partnership that brings together Adobe Experience Platform and Software AG's webMethods Integration and API management services.
Adobe Experience Platform stitches together data from across the enterprise, enabling real-time customer profiles that are fueled by Adobe Sensei artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Software AG's technology establishes enterprise-wide connectivity between CRM and other back-end systems. This connectivity comes with ready-to-use integration recipes and configurable data connectors. The combined offering lets companies move data into Adobe Experience Platform via Software AG's integration platform to enable a complete view of the customer journey and personalization at scale.
The partnership will also introduce a new data connector between Marketo Engage and SAP solutions that will seamlessly sync account scoring behavior (e.g. visited key web pages, opened email, attended an event) and other marketing data with sales activity and pipeline data.
"Adobe and Software AG are coming together to deliver a solution that will enable enterprises to harness and action large volumes of customer data to deliver personalized, real-time customer experiences at scale," said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO of Adobe, in a statement.
"At Software AG, we help thousands of businesses turn their data into value each day," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of Software AG, in a statement. "Our partnership with Adobe will unlock even greater value by connecting the customer journey to core enterprise data. This integration is the foundation of greater visibility, transparency, and customer intimacy, all in real time."