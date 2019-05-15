aqfer Launches Marketing Data Lake

aqfer, provider of a cloud-based marketing architecture, today launched a marketing data lake platform that enables systems integrators (SIs) or engineers building digital marketing platforms to customize solutions and increase data integration and management functionality.

"Our marketing data lake does exactly what the best technology should do: It decreases the effort needed to process and serve up the right data to guide smarter marketing initiatives. What used to take four to six weeks can now be done in two days," said Daniel Jaye, CEO and co-founder of aqfer, in a statement. "We are proud to say that no other company can match aqfer's level of customization with the speed and cost savings that aqfer can provide to SIs. Through our white-labeled approach, aqfer is establishing a new standard for marketing effectiveness."

aqfer's framework is designed to deliver in a repeatable approach that is fully customizable, extensible at every layer, and scalable for data from all stages of the customer journey.

The aqfer marketing data lake includes the following: