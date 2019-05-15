CloudShare Launches Sales Enablement

CloudShare, a provider of specialized cloud environments, today launched Sales Enablement to help companies showcase their software solutions on demand and provide demos and proofs of concept (POCs) for unlimited users worldwide.

CloudShare's solution enhances both the demo and POC stages of the sales funnel and also offers end-to-end invitation, tracking, and management dashboards, providing visibility into prospect engagement in real time. At the demo stage, sales engineers can spin up a predefined environment for prospects. At the POC stage, CloudShare provides managed, secure distribution of any sales POC.

Using CloudShare Sales Enablement, sales reps can update software sales demos for new sales opportunities, invite any number of prospects to software POCs, and know exactly when and how each prospect uses them. CloudShare's built-in Sales Enablement analytics dashboard helps users manage and respond to opportunities at every stage of the funnel, analyze behavior, identify showstoppers, and step in with proactive prospect guidance.