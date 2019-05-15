Veeva Adds AI to CRM and Commercial Cloud

Veeva Systems has introduced several artidficial intelligence capabilities to its Veeva Commercial Cloud, Veeva CRM, and Veeva Vault PromoMats solutions.

Intelligent capabilities and solutions now part of Veeva’s product portfolio include the following:

"Veeva is empowering the life sciences industry to fully leverage AI and provide the best customer experiences," said Peter Gassner, founder and CEO of Veeva, in a statement. "Veeva Andi gives Veeva customers an open and easy-to-use AI application that provides full control to deliver intelligence and insights with greater speed and agility."

"We are committed to helping the industry drive the most efficient and effective customer engagement with the right commercial foundation powered by AI," said Paul Shawah, senior vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva, in a statement. "Veeva Commercial Cloud helps companies advance their commercial strategies and drive smarter, compliant interactions with the right customers in the right channels."

"We continue to deliver industry-first capabilities that help companies provide the best customer experience with Veeva CRM," said Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, in a statement. "With rich note-taking in Veeva CRM Approved Notes and the ability for reps to send personalized messages with Veeva CRM Approved Messaging, organizations can build better customer relationships and remain compliant with every interaction."