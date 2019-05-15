Acqueon Partners with Vonage

Acqueon Technologies, a provider of artificial intelligence-driven conversational engagement software for sales, marketing, and customer support organizations, has forged a partnership with Vonage, a global business cloud communications provider, to help businesses proactively orchestrate hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer journeys.

This partnership combines Acqueon's omnichannel campaign orchestration platform, Acqueon Engagement Cloud (AEC), with cloud-based communication APIs via Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, to help businesses analyze, predict, and orchestrate every aspect of the customer journey. Agents can engage would-be buyers using the best channel, at the best time, and have access to all the information needed.

"Customers no longer tolerate interacting on businesses' terms. Instead, they expect organizations to cater to their specific requirements and preferences. The Acqueon-Nexmo partnership gives enterprises all the tools together with the intelligence of predictive analytics to provide tailored experiences at scale and in real time," said Ashish Koul, CEO of Acqueon, in a statement.

Acqueon Engagement Cloud uses AI to trigger the right campaign, at the right time, using the right channel. It lets businesses maximize live connections and operational metrics while considering incoming interactions across all channels. Acqueon Engagement Cloud also offers native integrations with leading CRM applications.

The Nexmo API platform allows developers to build communication experiences with customizable, programmable communications APIs - including SMS, voice, video, social chat, and more.