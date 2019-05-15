Measured Launches Cross-Channel Incrementality Measurement for Marketers

After two years of refining its technology, building its team, and delivering insights for early customers, Measured has officially exited stealth mode and launched its cross-channel incrementality measurement and decisioning platform.

"The promise of marketing measurement beyond last-click has failed to deliver for marketers. Multitouch attribution has been plagued by severe data reconciliation issues, walled garden blind spots, the collapse of third-party tracking, challenges of identity and GDPR, and painful on-boarding," said Trevor Testwuide, co-founder and CEO of Measured, in a statement. "Media mix modeling is not granular enough for tactical decision-making and too expensive for mid-market brands. Cross-channel marketing measurement has failed marketers."

Measured's approach is anchored in experimental design to inform cross-channel media investment decisions. It solves for the challenges of operationalizing steady-state test-and-control experimentation at scale across channels.

"We went back to the drawing board to innovate cross-channel measurement for the realities of today's marketers," said Madan Bharadwaj, co-founder and chief technology officer at Measured, in a statement. "We are excited to bring to market a new transparent, practical, and scalable approach to marketing measurement."

Measured's system is based on incremental metrics. It handles cross-channel data management and continuous data quality validation.

Measured also conducts media-buying experiments by segmenting the advertiser's unique prospecting, remarketing, and house file audiences into test and control groups.

"Our experimentation technology that executes holdouts for prospecting audiences affordably is truly a breakthrough," Bharadwaj said. "The results of each experiment empower marketers to make investment decisions informed by actual audience-level incremental performance metrics."

Measured was piloted by several companies, including FabFitFun, Johnny Was, Hint, AB InBev, J. Jill, AARP, and Soft Surroundings.

Johnny Was, a fast growing high-fashion retailer and early customer, has more than doubled its direct-to-consumer business within the first two years of working with Measured.