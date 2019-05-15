Global Relay Launches Text for Global Relay Message

Global Relay, a provider of cloud-based electronic message archiving, supervision, and e-discovery solutions for the financial sector, today launched Text for Global Relay Message, a text messaging solution for the financial services industry.

Text for Global Relay Message allows financial and other highly regulated industry professionals to securely communicate with clients via text. Users can send text messages to anyone, while complying with data retention and supervision regulations.

"Text for Global Relay Message is a game-changer, for the first time allowing financial professionals to communicate on their customers' terms. Backed by Global Relay's industry-leading regulatory compliance platform, Text for Global Relay Message enables financial representatives to collaborate with clients anytime, anywhere, without fear of exposure to security, privacy, legal, and third-party risks," said Girshwyn Nyker, messaging compliance director at Global Relay, in a statement.

Text for Global Relay Message expands the capabilities of Global Relay Message, a free, collaborative instant messaging platform. It is available on desktop, mobile, and web and provides users with a large cross-network directory of financial industry contacts. It operates in a thoroughly compliant environment, with archiving, supervision, and e-discovery tools integrated into the Message platform. Text for Global Relay Message keeps personal texts out of the archive, capturing only business communications.