TextUs Introduces the "Text Us" Call to Action

TextUs is launching ;the "Text Us" call to action, allowing customers to start one-to-one, real-time conversations with a single click from a website, email, or anywhere on the web.

"'Visit Us.' 'Call Us.' 'Email Us.' These typical calls to action are outdated and don't meet the needs of an on-demand economy, driven by real-time communication," said Ted Guggenheim, CEO and co-founder of TextUs, in a statement. "We see the 'Text Us' call-to-action as the evolution in direct communication. We've moved from slow, mass outreach via phone and email to quick, authentic conversations over text and chat. Businesses that don't evolve with their customers are sure to go extinct."

The TextUs platform allows teams to engage contacts by simply text messaging through the 10-digital business phone number they already use for phone calls. Businesses can also use the platform to initiate conversational SMS campaigns, automate personal text messages, and view in-depth analytics.