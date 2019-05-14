Zinier Launches Intelligent Service Automation and Control (ISAC)

Zinier, a provider of intelligent field service automation, today introduced Intelligent Service Automation and Control (ISAC), an artificial intelligence-driven platform that uses machine learning and analytics to help organizations optimize field service operations.

Zinier's ISAC platform compares field data against historical trends and then recommends the best course of action. With a flexible, open architecture, userss can apply AI to specific use cases, whether it's scanning a closeout package for anomalies or recommending a stock transfer by predicting parts required for a work order and an individual technician's parts on hand.

"Most companies are looking for ways to drive automation and turn data into actionable insights, but execution remains a challenge," said Arka Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Zinier, in a statement. "With ISAC, we're helping our customers fully embrace automation by giving them a highly configurable tool that can be applied to their specific needs, driving efficiency and providing recommendations based on real-time data and user feedback."

Key features of ISAC include the following: