CM Group Acquires Marketing Platform Provider Vuture

CM Group,a family of marketing technology companies, including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker, and Sailthru, has acquired Vuture, a cross-channel marketing platform for legal and professional service providers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition was made possible in part by CM Group's recent completion of a $410 million financing round.

"At CM Group, we are on a mission to build a portfolio of customer-focused email and multichannel technologies," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group, in a statement. "This mission is driven by the fact that there are over 7,000 martech companies in the space today, making it nearly impossible for marketers to navigate the technology buying process with confidence. CM Group's portfolio approach allows us to work collaboratively with marketers to match them with the right platform based on their specific needs. As our customers grow, this enables them to move between platforms, while maintaining a consistent service experience throughout — something that only CM Group offers. With its focus on professional services, high customer satisfaction, and product breadth, Vuture is a perfect fit for our family of brands."

Vuture's platform includes email marketing and automation, event management, content management, payments, alumni tracking, and surveys.

"The idea for Vuture was born out of a need to transform the delivery of traditional marketing activities and embrace the energy of modern technology, much like the brands within CM Group do," said David Brady, CEO of Vuture, in a statement. "As a part of the CM Group family of brands, our organization will be able to expand its reach and have the opportunity to offer our technology to more marketers globally, alongside other innovative technologies."

"We were attracted to Vuture and its offerings for their personal approach to client relations, something we pride ourselves on and is a differentiator compared to other email service providers. As a part of this dedication to customer relations and retention, we will continue to acquire innovative technologies that will bring more breadth to our offerings," Dillard said.