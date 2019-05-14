Moz Updates Local Presence Management Platform

Moz, a provider of search engine optimization technology, is updating its Moz Local local presence management platform for marketers with new distribution partners, expanded features, and analytics.

The new Moz Local will offer a single dashboard for marketers to manage their local presence in search engines and social media platforms, monitor and update location reviews, push location data to in-car navigation and mobile map applications, and engage with customers to share news and updates.

"In our research, we have found that more and more marketers recognize that search engines like Google are becoming the new local business homepage. Along with the prevalence of mobile-first search and numerous channel strategies they're running, it's a lot to stay on top of," said Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz, in a statement. "Moz is committed to delivering tools to connect businesses to their local searcher, beginning with our enhanced Moz Local solution, which brings a more comprehensive breadth of local search features into one platform."

The new Moz Local platform will now incorporate the following:

Full location data management across platforms, with real-time updates;

Review management and social posting;

Deep integrations with Google and Facebook for reporting and management;

Data cleansing to ensure proper formatting for submission to third-party platforms;

Automated duplicate detection and deletion;

Store locator and location pages; and

Suggestion engine for customized recommendations.

The Moz Local updates will be available in June.>