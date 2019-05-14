KickFire Integrates with Integrate Platform

KickFire, a provider of IP address intelligence and company identification technology, now integrates with Integrate, a provider of demand orchestration, allowing Integrate users to combine KickFire's real-time account identification and engagement with Integrate's Marketplace and Demand Orchestration Solutions to automatically launch next-best-action demand generation campaigns and enhance top-of-funnel account-based marketing (ABM).

KickFire LIVE Leads enables companies to identify website account visitors and track engagement on target accounts. Target accounts that meet or exceed a designated lift in engagement are automatically pushed into Integrate, paired with target personas, and delivered predefined marketing automation sequences, syndicated content, and targeted ads. As the account returns to the website, LIVE Leads continues to identify account intent and engagement and trigger actions in Integrate, enabling marketers to track campaign effectiveness.

"B2B Marketing teams are recognizing the need for clean, intelligent data and the need to engage the right accounts at the right time. KickFire's new integration with Integrate's Orchestrate platform ensures an always-on ABM experience that helps joint customers strike while the iron is hot, at the buyer's point of consideration," said Scott Vaughan, chief growth officer at Integrate, in a statement. "As an account's engagement surges, KickFire and Integrate allow you to deliver laser-focused messaging and highly individualized experiences unique to each target account," said Tina Bean, KickFire's co-founder and vice president of strategic business development, in a statement. "Your website never sleeps. We believe your ABM shouldn't either. KickFire LIVE Leads and Integrate work together to provide ABM that's always on."

KickFire also offers IP address intelligence and B2B firmographic data through its KickFire API and integrations with other marketing platforms, including Google Marketing Platform, Adobe Launch, Drift, and Marketo.