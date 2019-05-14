Qlik Enhances Customer Success Offerings

Qlik has enhanced its customer success programs and organization through new support and success offerings, improved online and assisted onboarding and ongoing assistance, new value-based consulting packages, and additional free educational resources.

"Many companies claim to put customers first, however, as we lead with SaaS, it takes a dedicated, company-wide focus to be truly customer-centric," said Roberto Sigona, chief customer officer at Qlik, in a statement. "This starts with the very first prospect conversation and carries through the entire journey to becoming a delighted, loyal customer. Qlik has made deep and wide investments in every aspect of the customer experience. From pre-sales and onboarding to our new support portal, new free trainings and outcome-based services packages, Qlik is evolving across the organization to truly deliver value in every interaction."

New capabilities and offerings include the following:

New customer support portal with improved design and user experience, along with visibility and connectivity to additional resources (Qlik Community, Qlik Help, Qlik Continuous Classroom);

New customer onboarding processes with executive interaction and a singular hub, providing guided paths and resources to ensure initial success;

New proactive customer success health check programs with dedicated staffing to help customers accelerate their return-on-investment;

Outcome-based service packages to accelerate time-to-value, such as migration services for QlikView customers interested in Qlik Sense;

Customer success management organization and program; and

Expanded access to free educational resources, including growing library of data literacy courses and the new data literacy certification.

Qlik is also enabling customers through advisory services that expand the power of analytics with the latest technologies, such as conversational analytics with Qlik Insight Bot and new services for Qlik’s data integration platform of Attunity and Qlik Data Catalyst.