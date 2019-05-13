Pegasystems Acquires In The Chat
Pegasystems has acquired In The Chat (ITC), providers of a digital customer service platform that unifies text messaging, social media, live chat, email, messengers, and chatbots into a seamless conversation with customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ITC's platform, which enables communications via virtually any digital channel, will be integrated with Pega's artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement solutions. These capabilities will debut as part of a new customer engagement solution.
"In The Chat's technology and the talented employees behind it will bring valuable new capabilities to our customer engagement solutions," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products at Pegasystems, in a statement.