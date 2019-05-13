Pegasystems Acquires In The Chat

Pegasystems has acquired In The Chat (ITC), providers of a digital customer service platform that unifies text messaging, social media, live chat, email, messengers, and chatbots into a seamless conversation with customers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ITC's platform, which enables communications via virtually any digital channel, will be integrated with Pega's artificial intelligence-powered customer engagement solutions. These capabilities will debut as part of a new customer engagement solution.