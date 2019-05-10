ProTexting Goes Global

ProTexting, a provider of text message (SMS) services to businesses throughout the United States, will soon be available in more than 200 countries.

"There are currently close to 5 billion people using mobile devices globally. Text messaging is now one of the most popular ways to communicate. We've helped businesses in the U.S. make the most of this technology, and we recognize that texting isn't just an American but a worldwide phenomenon. We want to do our part to let people all over the world benefit from our services," explained ProTexting CEO Kalin Kassabov in a statement.

The ProTexting team has recently modified the system to accept all characters within SMS messages, giving clients the ability to send messages in all languages

Users around the world will be able to contact businesses via any of the available two-way long codes, the dedicated 10-digit phone numbers that allow users to send and receive messages from anywhere in the world. Long codes are becoming popular as a way to deliver more personal messages using traditional looking phone numbers (rather than short codes, which are only five or six digits).

ProTexting will gradually provide plans for several countries at a time. The worldwide expansion will begin in United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. From there it will expand to many other countries.

ProTexting offers a large suite of text message marketing tools. Its clients include retail stores, restaurants, car dealerships, sports, and real estate. Many non-profits, universities, and religious organizations also use ProTexting's SMS services to stay in touch with volunteers, students, and organization members.

ProTexting offers a variety of widgets and apps supporting features such as coupons, polls, QR codes, sweepstakes, virtual business cards, and many others. It also offers advanced analytics.