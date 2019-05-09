Glassbox Receives Patent for Web Session Recording Technology

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded Glassbox, an enterprise digital customer management solutions provider, a patent for its technology to record web sessions.

The patent for "Systems and Methods for Recording Web Sessions" covers a proprietary technology in Glassbox's digital customer management platform that records both client- and server-side, providing companies a 360-degree view of their websites and mobile apps. Server-side website session recordings provide visibility into scenarios that cannot be captured with client-side recording, such as bot investigations, fraud attempts, scraping, and HTTP errors.

Glassbox's technology also works for cloud infrastructure or when access to network devices is not an option.

"Client recording is important, but it is only part of the ultimate digital truth, and enterprises cannot afford to lose session replay capabilities when migrating to the cloud," said Glassbox's chief technology officer, Yaron Gueta, in a statement. "We created this technology to exceed the highest standards in the industry for quality and quantity of insights available to large enterprises. We're very proud to have received the approval for the patent and appreciate the recognition that sets our technology apart from all other providers globally."

Glassbox's digital customer analytics platform allows users to capture, index, search, retrieve, replay, and drive real-time machine learning-driven insights from data related to digital customer journeys. It also provides automatic alerts about customer struggles and technical anomalies.