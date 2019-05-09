Reputation.com Adds Google Services to Its Suite for Enterprise Reputation Management

Reputation.com, provider of a cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, has added Google services to its suite of enterprise reputation management services. Reputation.com's tight integration with Google's services will further help companies optimize their online reputations and be found, chosen, and endorsed by their customers on Google.

Reputation.com's offering of Google capabilities on the same platform further allows companies to manage business listings, reviews, social media, and surveys. Reputation.com also provides managed services for clients' paid search, advertising, and social media strategies.

"Reputation.com is proud to work with Google," said Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com, in a statement. "We provide a comprehensive suite of essential solutions and Google services that help enterprises win customers and keep them coming back, online and on site."

Reputation.com's relationship with Google allows companies to take advantage of the following:

Google Search Results – Reputation.com optimizes location rankings by deploying dynamic web pages populated with accurate, up-to-date information that is stored in the Reputation.com platform.

Google My Business – As a featured Google My Business partner, Reputation.com helps clients manage business profile content, such as reviews and posts, and gain insights into engagement.

Google Maps and Places API integrations, enabling clients to display accurate location information about their businesses on Google.

Google Ads – As a Premium Google Partner, Reputation.com helps clients create, optimize, and manage ad spend.

Google Reviews – Reputation.com helps clients get reviews by sending review requests to consumers through its platform via SMS or email.

Google Seller Ratings, providing seller ratings to Google Shopping as well as paid Google Ads.

Q&A — Reputation.com has fully integrated Questions & Answers via the Google My Business API to help businesses monitor and respond to questions from customers and prospects in real time.

Surveys — Reputation.com enables clients to build custom surveys to gather real-time feedback. Ratings and comments can be streamed directly to client web pages, Business Profiles on Google, and Google Ads.

Since partnering with Google, Reputation.com clients and their customers have generated 18 billion business profiles and map views, taken 700 million actions, and enabled more than 124 million reviews

Reputation.com has also achieved Premier Google Partner status for meeting strict Google standards for expertise and innovation in search and display ads.

Key Reputation.com clients have already seen success with Google services and are taking advantage of the enriched portfolio accessible through the Reputation.com platform.