Acquia Acquires Mautic to Deliver Open Marketing Cloud
Acquia, an open-source digital experience company, has acquired Mautic, creator of an open marketing automation and campaign management platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"In today's world, brands need to engage with their customers in a unified and intelligent way," said Dries Buytaert, Acquia's co-founder, chief technology officer, and chairman, in a statement. "The addition of Mautic helps us support brands on this mission, while also pushing us towards our vision of building the Open Digital Experience Platform. With this acquisition, we are combining open-source content management with open-source marketing automation. Just as Drupal disrupted web content management, we believe Mautic disrupts the marketing automation world with open-source, providing our customers faster innovation, more agility, more flexibility, and better integrations."
The addition of Mautic's marketing automation and campaign management capabilities to Acquia’s broader Digital Experience Platform will drive seamless, one-to-one customer experiences across any digital channel, whether it's on the web, email, SMS, push notifications, social media, or emerging channels like voice. Mautic has more than 100 martech integrations. Acquia's Digital Experience Platform is built on the Drupal.org and Mautic.org open-source communities.
"Open-source is poised to transform marketing in the same way it has every other function in the enterprise. What Drupal did for the web, Elastic did for search, and MongoDB did for databases, Mautic is doing for marketing automation," said D.B. Hurley, Mautic's founder and chief technology officer, in a statement. "With more than 250,000 users across 188 countries, Mautic has proven that marketers want the option to build and deploy digital experiences on their own terms, and we haven't even reached the tipping point of demand. As advancements in AI, voice, and connected devices raise the bar for customer experience, there is a growing need to innovate at the edge of customer expectations, one that only open-source can satisfy."
"The future of marketing is open," said Michael Sullivan, Acquia's CEO, in a statement. "Only open architectures can easily fuse disparate data and marketing technologies, creating new avenues of advancement for machine learning to automate digital experiences at scale. All this will be enabled by open-source developer communities that have shown how they continually innovate ahead of the market, maximizing marketing investments instead of rendering them obsolete. Mautic builds on our vision to deliver an Open Digital Experience Platform for our customers and partners. We've created the only true alternative to the stale marketing clouds that restrict marketers from the freedom to innovate."
