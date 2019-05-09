Acquia Acquires Mautic to Deliver Open Marketing Cloud

Acquia, an open-source digital experience company, has acquired Mautic, creator of an open marketing automation and campaign management platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"In today's world, brands need to engage with their customers in a unified and intelligent way," said Dries Buytaert, Acquia's co-founder, chief technology officer, and chairman, in a statement. "The addition of Mautic helps us support brands on this mission, while also pushing us towards our vision of building the Open Digital Experience Platform. With this acquisition, we are combining open-source content management with open-source marketing automation. Just as Drupal disrupted web content management, we believe Mautic disrupts the marketing automation world with open-source, providing our customers faster innovation, more agility, more flexibility, and better integrations."

The addition of Mautic's marketing automation and campaign management capabilities to Acquia’s broader Digital Experience Platform will drive seamless, one-to-one customer experiences across any digital channel, whether it's on the web, email, SMS, push notifications, social media, or emerging channels like voice. Mautic has more than 100 martech integrations. Acquia's Digital Experience Platform is built on the Drupal.org and Mautic.org open-source communities.